Multiple People Injured after Truck and Car Crash Head-On
Several people were injured and taken to the hospital after a UPS delivery truck with a trailer and a car crashed head-on in Bucksport on Wednesday morning.
Several People Injured in Head-On Crash
The crash happened around 10:20 am near the Dedham line along Long Pond on Route 46.
Police: Appears Vehicle Crossed Centerline
Police said one of the vehicles crossed over the centerline before the two-vehicle collision. Multiple people were transported to a local hospital. Information about who received medical attention and the extent of the injuries was not released.
Road Closed for Cleanup and Reconstruction
Route 46 was temporarily closed from Mast Hill Road to Mill Road, according to WABI News. The crash investigation is ongoing.
Law Enforcement Investigating the Crash
The Bucksport Police Department, the Ellsworth Police Department and the Maine State Police are investigating the crash.
