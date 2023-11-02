Multiple People Injured after Truck and Car Crash Head-On

Several people were injured and taken to the hospital after a UPS delivery truck with a trailer and a car crashed head-on in Bucksport on Wednesday morning.

Several People Injured in Head-On Crash

The crash happened around 10:20 am near the Dedham line along Long Pond on Route 46.

Police: Appears Vehicle Crossed Centerline

Police said one of the vehicles crossed over the centerline before the two-vehicle collision. Multiple people were transported to a local hospital. Information about who received medical attention and the extent of the injuries was not released.

Road Closed for Cleanup and Reconstruction

Route 46 was temporarily closed from Mast Hill Road to Mill Road, according to WABI News. The crash investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Student Seriously Injured after Vehicle Crashed into Pole

Law Enforcement Investigating the Crash

The Bucksport Police Department, the Ellsworth Police Department and the Maine State Police are investigating the crash.

Get our free mobile app

WOAH: 99 Signs You Were a Teenager in the '90s Grab your Hypercolor T-Shirt and Bonnie Bell Lip Smackers because we're traveling in time to the most radical decade of them all. Only real '90s teens will remember these iconic pop culture moments--see how many you recall! Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately Save time, money, and frustration with these simple laundry life hacks. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman