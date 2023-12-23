Multiple Crews Battle Fire at Family Home in Maine

A mobile home was a complete loss after a fire early Saturday morning on Mathews Avenue in Vassalboro.

Early Morning Fire Destroyed Mobile Home

Crews arrived on the scene around 2:18 am to find a single-wide mobile home on fire. Mutual aid from nearby fire departments was requested as firefighters “went into defensive attack operation.”

Cause of Fire Undetermined

The cause of the fire was undetermined due to the extent of the fire, said officials.

No Injuries Reported

The Vassalboro Fire Department said “everyone made it out safely and there were no injuries.”

13 Firefighters Put Out the Fire

Thirteen firefighters battled the blaze and cleared the scene around 5:15 am. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the family.

First Responders on the Scene

Assisting on the scene was Winslow Fire, China Fire, Delta Ambulance, Waterville Fires Cascade truck, Central Maine Power and Vassalboro Public Works.

