More Red Sox Pitching Woes – Sox Fall to Braves 9-7 in 11 Innings [VIDEO]

It's looking more and more that the Baseball gods just aren't on the Boston Red Sox's side this year! On the same day that the Red Sox announced that Chris Sale was lost for the season after breaking his no-throwing hand wrist, the Red Sox placed closer Tanner Houck on the Injured List with lower back discomfort and recalled Kaleb Ort from Triple A Worcester. It was Ort who allowed 3 runs on 3 hits as the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 9-7 in 11 innings at Fenway Park on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rich Hill started for Boston and only lasted 4.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs. In the 3rd inning he allowed a 2-run homer to Austin Riley and a triple to William Contreras. Riley ended the night 3-6 with a homer, triple and drove in 5 runs.

Ryan Brasier came on and pitched the 5th inning

Matt Barnes pitched in the 6th inning. He allowed 1 hit and 1 run, walking 2. Dennis Eckersly who's retiring from the NESN booth at the end of the year may have had the quote of the year when he said that Barnes was pitching as if he was afraid of the strike zone!

Hirakazu Sawamura came on and pitched a scoreless inning followed by John Schreiber.

Garrett Whitlock pitched the 9th and 10th innings. Whitlock allowed 1 run in the 10th inning.

The Red Sox hit 3 home runs in the game.

Christian Arroyo hit his 5th homer, a 2-run shot in the 2nd inning. He was 2-5 with a double and 3 runs batted in.

Jarren Duran hit a solo home run in the 5th inning.

Tommy Pham was 2-5 and hit a solo home run in the 3rd inning. Pham was 2-5 with a double and home run and has hit 2 homers and driven in 4 runs in his last 2 games.

JD Martinez was 1-4 with a RBI single in the 8th inning tying the score at 6-6 and then a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to tie the score at 7-7.

Alex Verdugo was 3-5 with a pair of doubles.

Eric Hosmer left the game in the bottom of the 4th inning with a left knee contusion.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Atlanta will finish their quick 2-game series on Wednesday night, August 10th. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start for Boston. Pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.