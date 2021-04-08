More can Attend Weddings, Parties in Maine Next Month

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine is set to relax attendance restrictions for private events such as weddings and private parties next month.

Indoor events have been limited to 50% of permitted occupancy or 50 people, whichever is greater, since late March.

The Maine Department of Economic & Community Development said earlier this week that the restrictions will rise to 75% of permitted occupancy or 50 people, whichever is greater, on May 24. The restrictions on outdoor events will rise from 75% to 100% of permitted occupancy on May 24.

The restrictions are designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the state, state officials said. “Group social gatherings such as weddings, celebrations, and similar private events with invited attendees bring people from multiple communities into close contact with each other and have the potential to increase COVID-19 transmission,” the economic development department said in a statement.

“The primary tools to control the spread of COVID-19 are to reduce exposure to respiratory droplets through physical distancing and masks, increase hand hygiene, and avoid shared items and common touch surfaces.”