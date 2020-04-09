Maine Gen Staff Cheers as They Wheel Out Recovered COVID Patient

In days where it seems like good news stories are few and far between, we thought it was critically-important to share this story with you.

As we continue to hear about the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Maine and sadly more deaths too, here is a video of a recovered coronavirus patient being wheeled out of the hospital in Augusta as staff cheers.

According to the Alfond Center for Health, this particular patient was their very first admission of someone testing + for coronavirus.

Remember, we only typically hear about the 'bad' stories, but this disease STILL has about a 98% overall survival rate. Don't forget that! Also don't forget to wash your hands.