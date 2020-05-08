Metallica’s Robert Trujillo Goes ‘Shoplifting’ for Craft Recordings Video

Metallica's Robert Trujillo caught shoplifting?!? Not quite. But the bassist did recently take part saluting some killer vinyl in Craft Recordings' "Shoplifting" video series, which continues with its latest installment premiering here at Loudwire.

Who wouldn't love to have free reign to scroll through the stacks and stack of vinyl at a record store? The Metallica bassist gets his shot, filling up his bag with vinyl and then dissecting his selections for the viewing audience. The clip truly shows Trujillo's eclectic musical sensibilities.

First up is Booker T. and the MG's and their classic, Melting Pot, with Trujillo recounting his chance to meet the legendary keyboardist. "He was just super cool, a total gentleman and organic and grounded," beams the bassist. "His aura and his energy is just such a powerful force."

For something a little more modern, he brings out R.E.M.'s Out of Time album, a record he grew up with. He also shouts out his friends The Vandals, pulling out a vinyl of The Quickening album and sharing his history with the band.

The bassist also goes old school, picking Country Joe & the Fish's Vanguard album. "My parents exposed me to all this music," says Trujillo. "That was the beauty of having hip young parents in the '70s."

What else did Trujillo pick out and what are the stories behind them? Check out Craft Recordings' Shoplifting video feature with Robert Trujillo below. And if you like what you hear, the Metallica bassist has also compiled a playlist for you at this location. Just listen via the platform of your choosing. You can also pick up the vinyl selections Trujillo chose right here via the Craft Recordings online store.

Also, be sure to check out other episodes in the Craft Recordings "Shoplifting" series via their YouTube channel.

Metallica's Robert Trujillo Goes "Shoplifting" With Craft Recordings