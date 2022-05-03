At their first South American show since 2017, Metallica played a 16-song set that included two firsts in Santiago, Chile, which came via performances of "No Leaf Clover" and the devastating Hardwired... To Self-Destruct closer "Spit Out the Bone," for which James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo traded lead vocals on.

Upon the release of Hardwired... To Self-Destruct in 2016, "Spit Out the Bone" asserted itself as an instant fan-favorite due to its high-octane thrashing that called to mind the group's heralded '80s era. While a handful of other Hardwired songs have been performed live more than "Spit Out the Bone," Metallica still appear to be well aware of the track's potency and its debut in Santiago marked the 59th time the band brought it to the stage.

In the video below, which was pro-shot and uploaded to Metallica's official YouTube channel, the stage is mostly blacked out, with the "M" and "A" from the band's logo illuminated, bookending the stage. Things quickly kick into high gear once the band erupts into "Spit Out the Bone," the second and final cut from Hardwired to enter the setlist that night.

Prior to the April 27 show, locals overheard Metallica rehearsing two days earlier and captured footage, shot from a distance, of the flashing lights and pulsing heavy metal audio that bled out into the surrounding areas.

Metallica have a handful of tour dates remaining in South America before a pair of U.S. festival stops later this month. After that, it's off to Europe for 11 gigs and back stateside for three more shows, the last being on Aug. 14. See all their upcoming dates here.

Metallica, "Spit Out the Bone" — Live in Chile on April 27, 2022

Metallica Setlist — April 27, 2022 in Santiago, Chile (via setlist.fm)

01. "Whiplash"

02. "Ride the Lightning"

03. "The Memory Remains"

04. "Seek and Destroy"

05. "Through the Never"

06. "One"

07. "Sad But True" (Preceded by "Escape" tease)

08. "Moth Into Flame"

09. "The Unforgiven"

10. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

11. "Creeping Death"

12. "No Leaf Clover"

13. "Master of Puppets"

Encore:

14. "Spit Out the Bone"

15. "Nothing Else Matters"

16. "Enter Sandman"