Metallica to Stream Full Live Shows Each Monday, Watch the First One

Metallica have taken to broadcasting a full live set from their past as a way to relieve boredom in fans staying home and practicing social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It's all part of "Metallica Mondays," the band's new streaming concert series.

To that end, the rockers unleashed Metallica: Live at Slane Castle - June 8, 2019 on Monday (March 23), streaming the show via YouTube and Facebook. The two-and-a-half-hour gig remains available to view from the comfort of one's home, with the group joking that viewers could "take a break from Netflix."

Watch the complete Slane Castle set down toward the bottom of this post.

"While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music," Metallica said in a statement. "So how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

The 2019 concert was Metallica's first gig in Ireland since 2009. Undertaken during the recent European "WorldWired Tour" leg, the location itself was a boon. There are typically a minimal number of concerts held at Slane Castle, an iconic landmark in the country, due to the historic nature of the grounds.

"We're blessed to be here after 38 years," frontman Hetfield told the audience during the performance, as reported by The Irish Times. "But what's more amazing is that you're still here. Thank you, Metallica family, for turning up here."

On Monday, Metallica also revised their 2020 concert plans as a result of the many changes occurring in the face of the global public health crisis. Earlier this month, the band announced a "Vinyl Club" subscription service.

Metallica: Live at Slane Castle (Meath, Ireland - June 8, 2019)