Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Reflects on 40th Anniversary Shows

As many of you know, Metallica played a pair of 40th anniversary at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, Dec. 17 and 18. Lars Ulrich reflected on the shows and thanked the band's fans on Instagram yesterday (Dec. 23). You can view his message below.

Ulrich said he was "overfuckingwhelmed" and that it has taken him two days to come down from the "otherworldly" experience. He adds, "Metallica is not me or you. Metallica is all of us. It’s a state of mind that we all share, it’s a destination we all seek out , it’s an element that keeps us alive, it’s our common purpose. You keep this real. You keep us inspired and alive. It is because of you this thing exists... Who would’ve fucking thought that this, whatever this is, could live and breathe this long, could still connect people, could still be somewhat relevant and still exist forty years later??!!"

If you missed the anniversary concerts, don't worry. You can watch them on demand via The Coda Collection in the U.S. this holiday weekend, and on Amazon Prime internationally. For more information on how to stream, go here.

In other Metallica news, Dec. 16 is now officially "Metallica Day" in San Francisco, California.