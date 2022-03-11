Danish Museum Now in Possession of That Viral Lars Ulrich Toilet

Just when you thought you may have heard the last about the fan-built Lars Ulrich toilet that went viral late last year, the story has taken an even more peculiar and unexpected turn. The Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum located in Denmark, the Metallica drummer's home country, is now reportedly in possession of the one-of-a-kind commode.

"Make no mistake, this is not me taking a jab at Lars. This is my way, albeit unconventional, to honor Lars Ulrich and Metallica," the Tampa Bay-based Prince Midnight, the master craftsman responsible for the toilet's construction, told Loudwire last year. "I could have painted a picture or made a traditional sculpture, but no one would have even noticed, and really, that's not the kind of art and performance I do. The first band I ever loved was Metallica, the first record I became obsessed with, the first music I ever dove into, the concert I ever attended," he further explained.

Now, according to the Tampa Bay Times, his work is going international and is set to be shipped from the Ripley Entertainment warehouse in Orlando, Florida all the way to the Ripley's "odditorium" in Copenhagen, the capital city of Denmark.

“Don’t worry, this will be featured in a gallery, not the bathroom," Ripley Entertainment's Sabrina Sieck said to the news outlet.

The toilet was constructed using "a ton of natural clay from the art store to sculpt the body and legs" and Prince Midnight further explained to Loudwire, "I used alginate to mold and cast my own hands and feet in resin. I saved the facial sculpt for last, using photos of Lars from the '80s. Then, like the hands and feet, I made a mold and cast it in resin. I ran steel rebar through the whole thing with fiberglass batting. My backyard has essentially been an auto body shop for the last couple of months."

And if you're wondering... yes, the toilet is 100 percent flushable and functioning. Just take a look in the TikTok clip below to see it in action.