Win Metallica’s Black Album Deluxe Box Set

Metallica’s 1991 self-titled LP, generally known to the world as the Black Album, is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and one lucky UCR fan will win the recently unveiled limited-edition Deluxe Box Set.

The collection includes a remastered version of the original album, along with more than 24 hours of live material, demos, rough mixes and interviews. Presented on 14 CDs, five DVDs and five LPs, the set offers an unparalleled voyage into the world of Black Album. Tour laminates, lithographs, guitar picks, lyric sheets and a 120-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos and stories complete the set.

The Black Album marked a notable turning point in Metallica’s career, transitioning the group from their thrash-metal beginnings to a sound more digestible to mainstream audiences. The decision proved smart for the metal giants, as the iconic LP hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart on its way to selling more than 35 million copies worldwide. Legendary tracks from the album include “Enter Sandman,” “The Unforgiven," “Nothing Else Matters,” “Wherever I May Roam,” and “Sad But True.”

Looking back on its place in history, drummer Lars Ulrich admitted the Black Album deserves mention among career-altering greats. “You have a record like [AC/DC's] Back in Black. You have a record like Synchronicity [by the Police]. You have a record like [Nirvana's] Nevermind. Or you have a record like the Black Album," the drummer explained. "But you don’t have more than one like that.”

For your chance to win the Deluxe Box Set edition of the Black Album, enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to UCR's daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends on Oct. 15, 2021, at 11:59PM ET. Click here for our official contest rules, and good luck!