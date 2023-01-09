As Metallica prepare for their first studio album in nearly seven years, the band is also getting ready to take the world by storm. In support of their new album, 72 Seasons, Metallica are embarking on the massive, worldwide, two-year M72 tour, and when we say massive, we mean MASSIVE.

Every tour stop will include not one but two shows from Metallica. Each show is promised to be a unique setlist—no repeats!—with different opening acts, giving each city two incredible ‘Tallica shows.

On Friday, August 25, 2023, Metallica will take over Los Angeles and the SoFi Stadium for the entire weekend. Opening the first night are Pantera and Mammoth WVH and opening night two on Sunday, August 27, are Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

And we want you to be there.

Here's what you could win:

Two tickets to see Metallica at So-Fi Stadium in LA on Friday, August 25

Two tickets to see Metallica at So-Fi Stadium in LA on Sunday, August 27

Roundtrip airfare for two to Los Angeles

Four-night hotel stay in Los Angeles

$500

Want to get in to win?

Listen for the codes you need to enter below on weekdays starting Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 27. You can also gain additional entries by following the prompts to get social with us.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 21 years old. One winner will be selected on Monday, January 30, 2023. Prize is provided by Blackened Recordings.*

