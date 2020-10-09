Maine Maple Sunday Goes on This Weekend

There a couple of sweet staples in our kitchen at home. We always make sure there's a jar of honey and a jug of maple syrup.

I do love me some honey and peanut butter on a waffle in the morning. And when we make pancakes on the weekend, it's always drizzled with delicious maple syrup.

Not just any maple syrup, in our family it's got to be from heah, deah. Just like our honey from the bee, our honey from the tree is genuine Maine made lusciousness.

Mmmmm, mmm. If you love this ambrosia of the Northeast, you'll be thrilled to hear that Maine Maple Sunday here.

Each year the fourth Sunday of March is an annual open house for participating Maine sugarhouses. Many of them are hosting tours along with sampling their syrup and other scrumptious treats.

The annual springtime festival was canceled this year as it was originally scheduled for Sunday March 22 which ended up being the early stages of lockdown due to COVID-19.

Well fall is here in full swing and it's back on. According to a recent post on the Maine Maple Producers Facebook page, the festival is this weekend being celebrated with a Maple tour that happens through October 18.

Want options? Oh yes, there's options. We count over 40 places to celebrate Maine Maple Sunday from the Maine Maple Producers Association for you to choose from this year. How 'bout it, bub!

Watch as our wicked excited buddy Jeremy Grant takes us to Goranson Farm in Dresden during the 2019 season. He shows us how maple syrup is made with another one of his top notch Maine adventure videos.