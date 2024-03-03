Man Faces 20 years for Drug Trafficking & Possession in Maine

A 24-year-old man faces up to 20 years in prison and a up to $1 million fine after pleading guilty to Drug Trafficking and Possession of fentanyl in Maine.

Darwin Mateo from Massachusetts was arrested in August 2023 after police served a search warrant at a residence in Biddeford.

Two Large Bundles of Fentanyl Found

Police said they found “two large bundles of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl inside the residence.”

Suspect Located Near Bundle of Drugs

One of the bundles was located inside a backpack in a locked room and the other bundle was found hidden at the bottom of a stairwell. Mateo was located a few inches from the bundle hidden at the bottom of the stairwell, according to court documents.

Officers Seized 541 Grams of Fentanyl

The bundles each had numerous individual baggies. Police seized a total of 541 grams of fentanyl.

Told Police a Backpack of Drugs was His

Mateo told investigators the backpack was his and that he had traveled from Massachusetts to Maine to distribute fentanyl.

Facing up to 20 Years in Prison

Mateo is facing up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine. He also faces supervised release from a minimum of three years up to lifetime.

Two Other Defendants Pleaded Guilty

Two other defendants in the case already pleaded guilty in the case. Michael Bolster entered a guilty plea on January 18, 2024 for his role in the trafficking conspiracy. He faces up to 40 years in prison. Jessica Bolster pleaded guilty on February 21, 2024. She is facing up to 20 years in prison.

