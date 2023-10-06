Man Arrested after Police Seize One Pound of Drugs & Stolen Property
A 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police found a pound of drugs and two stolen tractors at his Hudson residence as part of an ongoing investigation.
Suspect “appeared to be in medical distress”
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said when they arrived at the Thurston Way home around 9 am, deputies noticed Phillip Herbest “appeared to be in medical distress while sitting in a truck.”
Man Fought with Police and Narcan Administered
Deputies attempted medical care, but Herbest started fighting with them. He was given Narcan, and “remained aggressive throughout the incident,” said the Sheriff’s Office.
Medical Evaluation
Herbest was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. He was cleared, arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.
Pound of Drugs Seized and other Stole Property
Police executed a search warrant and a pound of drugs was seized including fentanyl, cocaine and meth. Also confiscated were several stolen trailers and two zero turn tractors stolen from a Bangor business.
Woman with Warrant Arrested
Several people fled the scene from an adjacent residence when deputies arrived. Fifty-one-year-old Lois Saunders from Hudson was arrested on an active warrant. She was taken to jail without incident.
Multiple Charges
Herbest is charged with aggravated drug trafficking, receiving stolen property, unlawful drug trafficking, unlawful drug possession, refusing to submit to arrest, two counts of violating conditions of release, and warrant arrest x3 (one for probation revocation).
