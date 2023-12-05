A 51-year-old man was arrested after a police chase in Brunswick and Topsham where he “nearly struck several cruisers and civilian vehicles.”

Multiple Charges after Police Chase

The chase started after officers were called to a domestic assault Monday evening around 4:11 pm.

Suspect Fled the Scene of Domestic Assault

The Brunswick Police Department said the suspect, Thomas Coffill from Lisbon, took the victim’s vehicle without permission and fled the scene before police arrived. When officers tried to pull him over, he accelerated away.

“Nearly Struck” Vehicles

He “nearly struck” several police cruisers and other vehicles during the chase from Brunswick to Topsham.

Spike Mats Disabled Vehicle

Officers with the Topsham Police Department deployed spike mats and disabled the vehicle in the Topsham Circle K parking lot.

“Uncooperative and Combative” during Arrest

Coffill was “uncooperative and combative” as police were taking him into custody. He is facing multiple charges including:

Obstructing report of a crime

Eluding an Officer

Aggravated Criminal Mischief

Reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon

Driving to endanger

Theft

Violation of release

Refusal to submit

Leaving the scene of crash

Taken to Hospital for Evaluation

Coffill was transported to the Mid Coast Hospital for evaluation and then taken to the Cumberland County Jail. His court date is January 6, 2024.

