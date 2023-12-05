Man Arrested after Police Chase and Nearly Hitting Several Vehicles
A 51-year-old man was arrested after a police chase in Brunswick and Topsham where he “nearly struck several cruisers and civilian vehicles.”
Multiple Charges after Police Chase
The chase started after officers were called to a domestic assault Monday evening around 4:11 pm.
Suspect Fled the Scene of Domestic Assault
The Brunswick Police Department said the suspect, Thomas Coffill from Lisbon, took the victim’s vehicle without permission and fled the scene before police arrived. When officers tried to pull him over, he accelerated away.
“Nearly Struck” Vehicles
He “nearly struck” several police cruisers and other vehicles during the chase from Brunswick to Topsham.
Spike Mats Disabled Vehicle
Officers with the Topsham Police Department deployed spike mats and disabled the vehicle in the Topsham Circle K parking lot.
“Uncooperative and Combative” during Arrest
Coffill was “uncooperative and combative” as police were taking him into custody. He is facing multiple charges including:
- Obstructing report of a crime
- Eluding an Officer
- Aggravated Criminal Mischief
- Reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon
- Driving to endanger
- Theft
- Violation of release
- Refusal to submit
- Leaving the scene of crash
Taken to Hospital for Evaluation
Coffill was transported to the Mid Coast Hospital for evaluation and then taken to the Cumberland County Jail. His court date is January 6, 2024.
