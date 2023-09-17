Maine’s Stephen King Almost Got Divorced Because of the Song ‘Mambo #5′

Did Lou Bega almost doom Stephen King's marriage?

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Consequence notes that Stephen King was asked about his love of Lou Bega’s "Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)" from 1999. That's the song that was the latest '90s version of "The Macarena". But how exactly can a song almost end a marriage?

Stephen King Promotes "Under The Dome" At Wal-Mart Getty Images loading...

He told Rolling Stone, that he was a "big-time" fan of the song, and it put his wife on her final straw. WARNING: She got spicy in her response.

My wife threatened to divorce me. I had the dance mix. I loved those extended play things, and I played both sides of it. And one of them was just total instrumental. And I played that thing until my wife just said, ‘One more time, and I’m going to f*cking leave you.'

If a song was ever going to drive a wedge between two married people, it would be a dance mix of "Mambo No. 5". If you'd like to test the strength of your marriage, here is the Havanna Club Mix version that was included in the EP back in 1999.

Does it surprise you that Stephen King likes, of all things, "Mambo No. 5"? It's because Stephen King loves to listen to techno or disco music while he works on writing books! That way he doesn't have to focus on the lyrics of the music and just jam away. He was working on his 2011 book, 11/22/63, when he was on a Bega kick. He told Rolling Stone about how and why he listens to the type of music he does. WARNING: King got spicy in his response:

I can just listen to that stuff. If you tried to write and listen to Leonard Cohen, how the f*ck would you do that? Because you’d have to listen to the words and you’d have to listen to what he’s saying. But with some of the techno stuff, or KC and the Sunshine Band, Gloria Gaynor, it’s all good.

This was quite the revelation about Mr. King, and one that made me love him even more. If you are a King fan, his latest book, Holly, is out now.