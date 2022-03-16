Maine’s 202nd Birthday Shines Light on Unique and Inspiring History

What do you give someone who is turning 202?

That's the question as our beloved Maine hit that number on March 15. An amazing 200+ years for a state that has shined brightly in the northeast corridor of the United States.

Born out of the Missouri Compromise, Maine broke away from Massachusetts overlords and became the 20th state in 1820. And, it's been one hell of a run ever since.

There was a special celebration in Augusta to mark the big day. However, it was less about 202 and more about 200.

According to WABI-TV, Maine Gov Janet Mills and Maine's Bicentennial Committee marked Maine's birthday by finally celebrating Maine's 200th.

Confusing? Yes, a little. However, the COVID-19 pandemic essentially delayed nearly all bicentennial celebrations since 2020. However, as WABI-TV reported, Gov Mills and the Maine Bicentennial Commission finally sealed Maine's special time capsule. The capsule is loaded with history and unique items that have made Maine special since 1820.

According to WABI-TV, the capsule has a mixture of everything. One item is even an Abbot Labs COVID-19 test. Another item mentioned is the flag that Maine astronaut Jessica Muir took to the International Space Station.

These and other incredible pieces of history will be available for viewing at the Maine State Library. However, this will not be the final location. As WABI-TV reported, the resting spot over the next 100 years for the capsule will be in the Maine State Cultural Building, which is still under renovation.

While I'm very interested to see this display, I can't stop imagining what the time capsule 100 years from now will be filled with. That is, if we haven't already moved to Mars or some way more amazing celestial body.

A lot will change over the course of 100 years. Look at how much has already happened in just the first two years of this century. Let's hope that whatever goes in that capsule in 3020 will be a positive reflection on Maine's unmatched uniqueness.

