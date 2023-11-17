Mainers Have Pretty Good Credit Compared to the Rest of the Country
Mainers boast a range of qualities – a commendable work ethic, endurance in winter, and, as it turns out, robust credit scores.
The average credit score in the U.S. currently stands at 696, according to the VantageScore model. This places the average American just below the lower threshold of the good credit range (700). The target to aim for is at least 750, marking the entry point into the excellent credit range.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, has released its report on the 'States with the Highest & Lowest Credit Scores in 2023' to provide insights into the financial well-being of people across the country.
To determine these rankings, WalletHub compared the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states as of October 2023, using TransUnion data.
Among all 50 states, Maine secures the 12th position with an average score of 715. This is 10 points below the top-ranked Minnesota at 725 and 7 points lower than our neighbor New Hampshire, which claims the 2nd spot with a score of 722.
Notably, New England dominates the top 5 spots, with New Hampshire at 2nd, Vermont at 3rd, and Massachusetts at 4th.
Fortunately, Maine isn't the lowest in New England; that title goes to Rhode Island, ranking 20th with an average score of 709, closely followed by Connecticut in 19th place with an average score of 711.
For comparison, Mississippi ranks at the bottom, securing the 50th spot with an average score of 672, over 20 points below the national average.
You can find the detailed results from WalletHub’s report here.
But hey, way to go Maine!