Mainer Wins National Best Bagger Competition

Congratulations to Nicole Cote from the Hannaford in Bar Harbor!

Nicole is from Ellsworth and works at the Hannaford in Bar Harbor. Back in September, she was Maine's winner to head to the national competition for bagging groceries. Truly a lost art.

She beat out 21 other baggers in the National Grocers Association's 2020 Best Bagger Championship title Monday in San Diego. They were judged on proper bag technique, weight distribution, style, attitude, appearance, and of course, speed.

She got a trophy, bragging rights and a big ol' check for $10,000.

They have been doing this competition for over 30 years. Not sure if a Mainer has ever won the honor of being the best bagger in the entire country, but now we all have bragging rights!

It's definitely a lost art. Makes me want to buy groceries up in Bar Harbor to see Nicole do what just got her 10,000 dollars!

Congratulations Nicole! Maine is super proud!