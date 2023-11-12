Maine Woman Died after Crashing into Rock and Utility Pole
A woman died in a crash Saturday afternoon after going off the road and hitting a rock and utility pole in Scarborough.
Woman Died in Crash after Leaving Road
The accident happened on the Payne Road just after 12 pm. The driver’s name and age have not been released.
911 Call Reported a Hit and Run on I-95
The Scarborough Police said another driver on I-95 called 911 after the woman struck their vehicle with her car.
Driver Hit a Rock and Utility Pole
The driver left the highway at exit 42 and hit the guardrail several times. She drove away on Payne Road, went off the road, hit a rock and a utility pole. The driver died at the scene, according to WGME News.
Ongoing Investigation and News Updates
