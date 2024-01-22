Maine Men’s Hockey Moves Up to 6th in January 22nd USCHO Poll

Maine Men&#8217;s Hockey Moves Up to 6th in January 22nd USCHO Poll

Maine Athletics/Stormi Henderson

The Maine men's hockey team moved up two spots from 8th to 6th in the January 22 U.S. College Hockey Online Poll.

Here is the January 22 poll:

  1. Boston University 16-4-1 (40 1st place votes)
  2. Boston College 16-4-1 (6 1st place votes)
  3. Wisconsin 19-4-1 (1 1st place vote)
  4. Denver 17-5-2 (1 1st place vote)
  5. North Dakota 16-6-2 (1 1st place vote)
  6. Maine 16-4-2 (1 1st place vote)
  7. Quinnipiac 16-6-2
  8. Michigan State 16-5-3
  9. Minnesota 14-6-4
  10. Providence 12-7-2
  11. Massachusetts 13-6-3
  12. Western Michigan 15-6-1
  13. Cornell 10-4-3
  14. Michigan 11-8-3
  15. St. Cloud 11-7-4
  16. Colorado College 13-8-1
  17. New Hampshire 12-7-1
  18. Arizona State 17-6-5
  19. RIT 15-8-1
  20. Notre Dame 13-11-2

Maine is off this weekend. Maine plays at Northeastern on Friday, February 2 at 7 p.m. and then at #11 University of Massachusetts on Saturday, February 3 at 7 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregames starting at 6:30 p.m.

Maine is currently ranked 5th in the PairWise Rankings.

