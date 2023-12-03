Maine Man Working on Home Furnace Died in Explosion

A 44-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after an explosion and fire at a home on Intervale Road in New Gloucester.

Homeowner was Working on Home Oil Furnace

The Maine State police said the homeowner, Lado Lodoka, was working on the home’s oil furnace when the explosion happened around 12:15 pm.

Police: Fire was Accidental

“The fire is accidental,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. “A family member was inside the home at the time and was able to get out safely.”

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

The Investigation is Ongoing

The investigation into what caused the explosion remains open. First responders on the scene included the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue, Pownal, Gray, Durham, Auburn, and North Yarmouth Fire Departments. Also assisting was the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and an inspector with Maine Solid Fuel.

App Alerts and Breaking News Updates

This news story will be updated when more information is released and made available to the media and public. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list. Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger