Maine Man with Warrant Injured in Police-Involved Shooting

A 68-year-old man was injured after a police-involved shooting Friday night in Ellsworth.

The Ellsworth Police Department said officers responded to 430 Water Street for a harassment complaint around 9:3o pm.

Active Warrants for Man’s Arrest

Officers learned that Jeff Paine had active warrants for his arrest for failing to stop for police. Law enforcement contacted Paine at his residence to inform he had a warrant.

Man Fired Gun at Officers at the Front Door

The Ellsworth Police said when they arrived at his residence, “Mr. Pain greeted them at the door with a firearm and tried to shut the door on the officers. Mr. Paine fired the gun at the officers and Officer Joshua Stewart fired back and struck Mr. Paine in the arm.”

Suspect Taken to Hospital with Injuries

Paine was arrested and officers gave him first aid until paramedics arrived. Paine was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Facing Several Charges

Police said Paine will be taken to the Hancock County Jail for his warrant after he is released from the hospital. He faces more charges after a review from the District Attorney’s Office.

Attorney General’s Office Investigating

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating. Officer Stewart was placed on administrative leave per department protocol.

