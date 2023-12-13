Maine Man Seriously injured after Road Rage Crash down Embankment

A 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning after he crashed down a 30-foot embankment during a road rage incident in Gorham.

Road Rage Crash down 30-Foot Embankment

Two drivers were involved in the two-vehicle crash around 4:45 am on Ossipee Trail near Brandy Brook Hill, according to WGME News.

Car hit Guardrail and Utility Pole

The car that went down the embankment also hit a guardrail and utility pole. The vehicle was driven by a Standish, Maine man. Names were not released.

Both Drivers Injured in Crash

The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other driver, a 32-year-old man from Standish, was injured. No additional Information about his condition was released.

Police Looking for More Information

Police said the investigation remains open. If you have any information about the incident, contact Sgt. Michael Coffin with the Gorham Police Department at (207) 222-1660 ext. 1.

