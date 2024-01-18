Maine Man sentenced to 15 Years for Drug Trafficking & Possession
A 57-year-old man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for possession, drug trafficking and possessing a firearm.
Man Gets 15 Years for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy and Possession
Daniel White was charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Sentenced to 188 Months on Prison
He received a sentence of 188 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on July 24, 2023.
Search Warrant Executed
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant on November 30, 2022 at White's residence in Wade.
Large Amount of Drugs Seized
Law enforcement seized 1,299 grams of fentanyl from White’s bedroom, near a loaded weapon, 227 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, three pistols and two rifles, and $12,586 in drug proceeds.
Conspired with Others
Court records show that White conspired with others between January 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022 to distribute and process 50 grams or more of meth, 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth, and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Distributing Drugs in Aroostook County
White also got drugs from sources outside of the state of Maine to distribute to dealers in Aroostook County.
- READ MORE: Aroostook County Man Injured & Woman Charged with OUI
- ALSO READ: Hannaford Truck Crashed into Pole & Rolled Down Embankment
LOOK: How Many of These Iconic '90s Shampoos Do YOU Remember?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy