A 42-year-old man died after a police-involved shooting related to an aggravated assault in Portland on Sunday night.

Handgun Displayed in Aggravated Assault

Officers with the Portland Police Department were called to an aggravated assault in progress “where a handgun was displayed.” The incident happened around 11:40 pm.

Suspect Fled the Scene in a Vehicle

Before police arrived on the scene, the suspect fled in a vehicle. Police located the vehicle shortly after driving on Interstate 295.

Suspect Pointed Firearm at Police and Exchanged Gunfire.

Portland Police said “when officers attempted to communicate with 42-year-old Kyle Desmarais he exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at them. Officer Jacob Webster and Officer Jordin Jackson exchanged gunfire with Desmarais. Desmarais was struck by the officer’s gunfire and both of the officer’s police vehicles were struck by Demarais’ gunfire, but neither one of the officers were injured. Officers administered emergency first aid but Desmarais was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Ongoing Investigation

The incident is being investigated by the Maine Attorney General’s Office. Both officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.

