Maine Man Died after Vehicle Left Roadway and Hit Trees
A 44-year-old man died after a crash on LaGrange Road in Howland on Saturday evening.
44-Year-old Man Died in Single-Vehicle Crash
The Maine State Police said Cory Macdonald from Shapleigh died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash.. No one else was in the Jeep Wrangler.
Vehicle Crashed into Trees
The accident happened around 7:59 pm when Macdonald’s vehicle “failed to navigate a corner and went off the road striking several trees before coming to rest on its side,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Police said “Speed and Alcohol Appear to be Factors
“Speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash,” said Moss.
Crash Investigation Ongoing
The crash investigation remains open. Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when more information is released.
App Alerts
Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent to your smart devices.
- READ MORE: Maine Man Faces up to 40 Years for Drug Trafficking
- ALSO READ: Maine Man Died in Snowmobile Crash after Hitting Trees
19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at the Boise Airport
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series
Gallery Credit: Stacker