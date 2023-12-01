A 40-year-old man was arrested for Unlawful Drug Trafficking Resulting in Death after a year-long investigation into the overdose death of a 45-year-old female in Millinocket.

Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking Resulting in Death

The East Millinocket Police Department said Daniel Grabber from Millinocket was taken into custody Thursday. He was arrested at his residence after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Women Died after being Found Unconscious

The Investigation started on November 21, 2022 when Ofc. Clayton responded to Penobscot Avenue where a woman was found unconscious and not breathing. First responders attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful, said EMPD. Her name was not released.

Victim Died from an Overdose

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed she died as a result of an overdose.

Year-Long Investigation

“Over the course of the next year, in conjunction with the Medical Examiner's Office and the District Attorney's Office, a thorough investigation was conducted to determine the exact sequence of events and cause of death,” said the East Millinocket Police Department.

Taken to Jail

Grabber was transported to the Penobscot County Jail on November 30, 2023 with his bail set at $75,000.

