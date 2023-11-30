Driver Pinned under Tractor-Trailer after Rollover Crash in Maine

A 59–year-old man was partially ejected and pinned under a tractor-trailer after a rollover crash Thursday morning on I-95 in Etna.

Tractor Trailer Left Road and Flipped

The Maine State Police said Nelson Castrol from Homestead, Florida crashed around 6:00 am in the southbound lanes on I-95 in Etna.

Driver Partially Ejected and Pinned under Vehicle

Castrol was “on the Interstate when his vehicle left the roadway causing the tractor trailer to overturn onto the left median. The driver was partially ejected and pinned for about 1.5 hours before fire and EMS could get him out of the vehicle,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Passing Lane Closed on I-95

The southbound passing lane was closed and is expected to open around noon on Thursday, said Moss. The crash investigation remains open.

