Maine Man Arrested after Pinning Woman to Wall with Jeep

A 56-year-old man from Waldoboro was arrested after he pinned a woman against a wall of a motel in Belfast.

Man Pinned a Woman Against Wall with his Jeep

The woman was injured and treated at a local hospital. The incident happened on October 30 at the Admiral's Ocean Inn on Searsport Avenue. The exterior wall of the motel was also damaged.

Suspect Arrested and Taken into Custody

Police said Ronald Glover fled the scene in his Jeep. Police arrested Grover late Monday night in Stockton Springs, according to WABI News.

Facing Charges for Aggravated Assault

Grover is facing charges for Aggravated Assault. He was transported to the Waldo County Jail. The woman’s name and age were not released.

