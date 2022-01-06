The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry announced this week that 2021 was a record-breaking year for Maine's State Parks. Commissioner Amanda Beal of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands said that park attendance was up 8% statewide from 3 million in 2020, to 3.3 million last year.

"Beginning with a tremendous turnout for annual First Day Hikes and regular visitation for winter park use, including hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, record-breaking camping and day-use visitation continued straight through summer and fall."

"In addition, three of the last four years have reported record-breaking visitation across Maine's 12 State Park campgrounds and 48 State Parks and Historic Sites collectively."

Commissioner Beal said, "It is great to see more people than ever enjoying our trails, campgrounds, beaches, and ponds... On pace with increased park visitation are the number of compliments for our State Park staff, which is well-deserved as they have worked diligently over the course of this busy year to ensure an enjoyable experience for visitors!"

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in the Spring of 2019, people went in search of ways to enjoy outdoor activities, as mandates on indoor limits had been set across the nation. Many of our State Parks offer year-round access to outdoor activities, so it would make sense that as folks began to explore the natural resources around the state, these parks would grow in popularity.

For those interested in camping at one of Maine's many State Parks, camping reservations for Sebego Lake open February 1, with all other State Parks opening for reservations by February 4.

To book your reservations you can go to CampWithME.com.

If you'd rather call, you can reach the reservation call center by dialing (800) 332-1501 from a Maine (207) area code; or (207) 624-9950.

