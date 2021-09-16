This is the time of year to get out and enjoy everything Fall has to offer like the incredible corn maze in Levant, Maine.

For the fourth year in a row, Treworgy Family Orchards takes home a big honor - and they thanked their fans for voting for them again in 2021.

They were picked as the second best corn maze in the country for the second time in two years. It won the USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. Over the years, they have consistently been in the top 10 in the nation for their mazes.

The theme for 2021 is epic. The design is “Charlotte’s Web” and it is huge. See their Facebook photo below. So much work goes into creating an award winner like this. It’s 4 acres big with around 60,000 plants to create the shape and size. Three months of work was dedicated to it to make it all come together - this included the design and the actual field work.

You can visit Treworgy Family Orchards and go through “Charlotte's Web” maze. It’s open to the public now through Halloween, October 31, 2021.

What’s your favorite thing to do this time of year? Visiting apple orchards, pumpkin patches comes to mind.

E.B White wrote Charlotte’s Web and based the story in Brooklin, Maine where he once lived. The property is a 44 acre farm on the coast. The book is great and there are movies to see too.

Get out and enjoy one of the best corn mazes in the country. You and your family will love it.

