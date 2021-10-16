Maine CDC Reports Two COVID-19 Deaths on Saturday, 542 New Cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported 542 new coronavirus cases in the state, and two additional COVID-19 deaths.

Both of the people who died were in Penobscot County, which also saw 126 new infections, or about 23% of the state's daily total.

Aroostook County recorded 23 positive cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 132 new cases in the past week. Penobscot County continues to be faring the worst of Maine's 16 counties with 407 new coronavirus infections since last Saturday, along with nine fatal cases and 12 more people hospitalized with the disease.

Currently, there are 166 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, with 60 patients in critical care, and 31 on ventilators. The good news is that new cases have been declining statewide this week, with the seven-day average now at 397 cases per day.

Maine's Vaccination Rate is Slowly Climbing

According to the state's vaccination dashboard, about two-thirds of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 75% of eligible residents, age 12 and older, have received a full dose of the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge at numerous sites across the state, with many pharmacies offering walk-in clinics.

New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick Public Health on Friday confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths, and 87 new cases in the province. Officials say the two people who died were in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

New Brunswick had 1,064 active cases, as of Friday, with 60 people in hospital, 18 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

The government says 82% of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated.