Maine CDC Reports Two COVID-19 Deaths, 415 New Cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Saturday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 415 new coronavirus cases statewide. Another Aroostook County resident has died from the virus, according to the report.

Aroostook County had 11 new infections and one more hospitalization, for a total of 116 new cases reported this week in the County and nine more people hospitalized.

Maine's four northernmost counties - Aroostook, Penobscot, Somerset and Piscataquis - had a total of 125 new cases in Saturday's CDC report. The next update is expected Tuesday morning.

The seven-day average of new cases in Maine is now close to 250 per day, the highest rate of transmission since early May. Health officials continue to urge Mainers to get vaccinated, wear face masks in indoor public spaces and take other measures to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading and to ease the burden on hospitals. As of Friday, there were 143 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, and 71 were in intensive care beds.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported 16 new cases and 13 recoveries on Friday. Active cases in the province are at 160 with three people in hospital. The government says 90% of the 389 cases reported since July 1st involve people who were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.