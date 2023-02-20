Maine Border Patrol Detains 7 People in a Home Depot Parking Lot

The Maine Border Patrol has detained seven people who could only produce foreign identification and were allegedly trying to steal items from Home Depot.

Why Did Police Originally Go To Home Depot?

Rockland Police say the incident happened on Saturday at the Home Depot store on Camden Street. Officers were called to the store after the Asset Protection Office of Home Depot noticed a group of people who appeared to be concealing items, allegedly with the intention to steal them. Police have been aware of a number of individuals who have reportedly been stealing from local stores. Officials say the group often drove white vans and had allegedly stolen tens of thousands of dollars, or more, of materials and equipment throughout the state, especially from Home Depot stores.

Why Was the U.S. Border Patrol Called In?

The Asset Protection Officers for Home Depot saw two white vans in the parking lot that the group had exited before walking into the store. Rockland Police approached the vehicles and found a total of seven people inside. When they realized that the people spoke very little English and were only able to produce identification from a foreign country, the Officers contacted the United States Border Patrol for assistance.

Were the Suspects Arrested?

All seven people were trespassed and taken into custody while investigators try to confirm the identities of the individuals and sort out what was happening. Rockland Police and members of the Knox County Sheriff's Office assisted the Border Patrol in detaining and transporting the individuals to the Knox County Sheriff's Office for further investigation. Rockland Police say criminal charges are pending.

