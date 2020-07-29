Lou Reed’s ‘New York’ Reissue Will Include Unreleased Material

A newly remastered deluxe edition of Lou Reed’s New York will include 26 previously unreleased recordings.

Originally released in 1989, New York marked the 15th album of Reed’s solo career. Hailed by critics and fans alike, the LP would go down as one of the rocker’s strongest efforts, earning Reed his first Grammy nomination. Notable tracks from the LP include “Busload of Faith" and the modern rock chart-topper “Dirty Blvd.”

The new expanded reissue of New York will include a remastered version of the original album on CD and vinyl, along with 26 previously unreleased studio and live recordings culled from Reed's archives. These include demo versions and alternate mixes of many of New York's songs. Bonus material includes live renditions of the Velvet Underground classic “Sweet Jane” and “Walk on the Wild Side,” Reed’s hit single from 1972’s Transformer.

A concert film, The New York Album, will also be included in the set. The recording, which captures Reed performing the entire LP live in Montreal at the Theatre St. Denis, was previously released in 1990 on VHS and laserdisc. The long out-of-print video makes its DVD debut here; it's also being made available on streaming services.

A hardcover book accompanies the New York: Deluxe Edition set. It features new liner notes written by David Fricke, along with essays from archivist Don Fleming. Reed’s widow, Laurie Anderson, and recently deceased music producer Hal Willner also contributed to the book’s publication.

The New York: Deluxe Edition is priced at $89.98 and comes out Sept. 25. It's available for pre-order now. You can see the track listing below.

Lou Reed, 'New York: Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album (2020 Remaster)

Disc Two: 'New York' - Live

Disc Three: Works In Progress/Singles/Encore

DVD - 'The New York Album' Concert Film

15. A Conversation with Lou Reed (audio only bonus)

* notes previously unreleased material