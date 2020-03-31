Local Small Businesses Extend Service During Health Crisis (List)

Many businesses in northern Maine and western New Brunswick have responded to the current health crisis by expanding their online, delivery and pick-up services to serve the needs of local residents. Here's what some of our local merchants are offering:

Northern Maine

BABIN'S GROCERY OUTLET- Offering groceries, essential items, takeout meals such as sandwiches, pizzas salads, cooked lobster and more. We can have orders ready for pick –up. Order by phone and view our eatery menu on our website. We are working hard to continue to keep our stocks full For most up-to date hours and info, call us at 543-9369. Go to for our website for more information https://babinsgroceryoutlet.com

BRADLEY’S 24-HOUR CITGO & C-STORE - Offering FRESH, HIGH-QUALITY, ALWAYS HOT daily deli specials. Deli open Monday through Friday 5 - 3, Saturday 6 - 2 and Sunday 7 - 2. Your one stop shop for dashboard dinning. Anything we sell in store is available through our drive through window which is currently open 24/7, you may call ahead to have your order ready at 764-6130. Store is still open 24/7 so do not hesitate to come inside as we are following all sanitizing recommendations. Stay up to date by checking our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Bradleys-Citgo-Convenience-Store-Carwash-137226946311479/about

ROY’S VARIETY - Full service gas station and convenience store. They have groceries, essentials, lottery tickets, beer, wine and food to go. Offering breakfast and daily luncheon & dinner specials to go. Pizza & specialty sandwiches too- Check out our Facebook for daily specials: https://www.facebook.com/RoysVarietyLLC/

NORTHERN MAINE BREWING COMPANY: "To Go." We are open for delivery to Caribou area, or curbside pickup. Give us a call 492-2185 or 492-2248 you can also Facebook Message us. Last delivery must be in by 8:30 pm, 7:30 pm on Sunday. Curbside pick-up or delivery in the Caribou area for $5.00 with $20. minimum purchase available Wednesday thru Sunday. Growlers and 6-Pack of Northern Maine Brewing company beer also available. Stay up to date by checking our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NorthernMaineBrewingCompany

CHEZ HELEN RESTAURANT - Offering daily luncheon specials and homemade desserts for delivery and take-out. We work hard on accommodating what the customers’ needs are and are doing everything possible to provide the best service and quality food. Check out our daily specials offering and updates on our Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Chez-Helen-966850690009621/

PARADIS SHOP 'N SAVE - “We are here for you.” We are open as an essential business, but taking all measures to practice social distancing. We offer shopping for higher risk shoppers during COVID-19 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday morning from 6a-7a for these customers. We have daily updates and ‘walk around store pictures’ to give you a glimpse of the condition our shelf stocking issues. Check us out on Facebook for more updates and thank you for your patronage. https://www.facebook.com/pages/Paradis-Shop-n-Save/

Western New Brunswick

SANGSTERS - Offering groceries, health and wellness products, toiletries and essentials, available through curbside pick-up or free local delivery. Our hours have changed for safety and health of our customers and employees. For updates, go to our Facebook page www.facebook.com/sangsterswoodstock

CURRIES APPLIANCES, MATTRESS & BEDDING- Continuing to serve customers through their website www.curriesapplianceandmattress.com , Order through the website, Facebook messenger, or appointment by phone 506-328-2861. Inventory is posted to Facebook page. Safe pickup options and free delivery in local Woodstock area. For up-to-date hours and information: https://www.facebook.com/CurriesWoodstock/

CARLETON CO-OP COUNTRY STORE- Remaining open as an essential business, with reduced hours. Offering option to call in orders and have safe contactless curbside pickup. Fully stocked with seeds and gardening supplies, maple tapping supplies, and all your farming needs. NB Liquor Agency is open as well. Check our Facebook for the latest updates: https://www.facebook.com/Carleton-CO-OP-LTD-151871738750121/

HIGHLIFT AUTO- We have been deemed essential so we are still operating. We are wiping down high touch areas regularly and after every customer. Offering free pick-up and delivery with your vehicle wiped down before and after every service. We are going through our customer list and trying to touch base with every customer to see if there is anything they need. We've picked up groceries, pharmacy orders etc.. The community has supported us and now it's our job to support them. https://www.facebook.com/HighliftAutoService