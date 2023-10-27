Lewiston Strong: Massive Manhunt for a Suspected Killer Continues

Updated: 12:23 a.m.: The massive manhunt for mass murder suspect Robert Card continues today as shelter-in-place orders have been extended.

What Do We Know About the Victims?

Police say there are multiple warrants out for the arrest of Card, 40, of Bowdoin who is accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 in two mass shootings on Wednesday night. The attacks began just before 7:00 at the Just in Time Bowling Alley in Lewiston, where people ran for cover from a man who walked in with a rifle and opened fire. A timeline released by police shows the assailant then went to Schemengees Bar and Grill, where more people were killed. One of the people sent to the hospital with injuries from the bowling alley died sometime later.

Several people remain hospitalized, with some in stable condition. Others are currently in critical care.

The names of the victims of Wednesday's shooting are slowly being made available by family members who want them remembered. WMTW-TV has released the following list:

Tricia Asselin was a part-time employee of Just in Time Recreation

Bill Brackett was part of the deaf community playing cornhole at Schemengees

Tommy Conrad was a manager at Just in Time Recreation

Peyton Brewer Ross was a new father

Joshua Seal was a father of four who worked during the pandemic as the ASL interpreter during Dr. Shah's media conferences

Arthur Strout was a father of five who was killed at Schemengees

Bob Violette was killed at Just in Time Recreation, where he started a practice league for children. Witnesses say he died protecting children from the gunman

Steven Vozzella was part of a gathering of deaf people at Schemengees

Joseph Walker was the manager at Schemengees Bar & Grill and was the son of Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker, Jr. Witnesses say he grabbed a knife and was running for the shooter when he was shot twice

The names of the other victims have not been made available. Our sincerest, heartfelt condolences to all of the victims' families and friends.

What's Happening With the Manhunt?

There will be a police presence today at the Paper Mills Trail and Miller Park boat launch on Frost Hill in Lisbon Falls, where Robert Card's vehicle was found. In a news conference on Friday morning, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck says there will be helicopters in that area today, checking out the water and the area around the landing, while boats and divers will be in the water.

He says there will also be investigative teams at the scenes of the shooting today. Sauschuck reminded the public that helicopters and planes do not necessarily indicate that they have found him, so he asks for the public's understanding and support as they try to find the suspect.

People who have pictures, videos, and/or tips that may be related to this case can submit them through an FBI digital tipline: fbi.gov/LewistonTips

The Commissioner confirmed that a note was found in one of the residences searched on Thursday. He declined to give any information about the contents of that note.

Maine law enforcement is working with the Warden Service about the start of firearm season for deer on Saturday, in an effort to keep everyone safe. We have reached out to Mark Latti of the Maine Warden Service to learn how this search may affect the opening day.

A massive manhunt brought together state, local, and federal law enforcement agents who combed the Lewiston, Lisbon, and Bowdoin area throughout the night and into Thursday. By Thursday night, multiple crews had surrounded a home belonging to someone in Robert Card's family on Meadow Road in Bowdoin in an effort to execute a search warrant. Hopes grew as police could be heard calling through a loudspeaker, demanding that Robert Card come outside with his hands in the air. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said, in a media release, that this was typical of the way search warrants are executed and that the demands were not an indication that police knew he was there. In the end, it was determined that he was not in the home and the search continued.

A shelter-in-place order for residents of Androscoggin County and northern Sagadahoc County has been extended, while law enforcement officials look for Card. Pictures of Card have been released by Maine State Police who say he is armed and dangerous. If anyone thinks they see the suspect, police say DO NOT APPROACH. Get to a safe location and then call 911.

Are There Fundraisers for the Victims and Their Families?

The GoFundMe website has launched a fundraising site for the people affected by the Lewiston shootings.

At the Boston Bruins game on Thursday night, a jersey was hung that said 'Lewiston Strong' and featured the number 207. The Bruins organization has pledged at least $100,000 to help those affected.

People who are interested in doing something to help are encouraged to donate blood. To make an appointment or find a list of blood drives, log onto the American Red Cross website.