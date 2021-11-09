Rock legends Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith have just earned new gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America with Led Zeppelin IV having now gone platinum 24 times, while Aerosmith picked up another six certifications.

Led Zeppelin's historic fourth album continues to lead the charge for the band's highly esteemed catalog, which counts four albums as having been certified diamond by the RIAA — Led Zeppelin II (12x platinum), Led Zeppelin IV (24x platinum), Houses of the Holy (11x platinum) and Physical Graffiti (16x platinum).

Diamond certifications indicate an album has earned over 10 million sales or album equivalent streams, and, among those, Led Zeppelin IV is the only one breathing the extra rare air of double-diamond status. It may be quite a while before the 1971 record reaches triple-diamond status if the 15-year gap between 23x and 24x platinum certifications can be used to reasonably project the band's sales and stream equivalent units over the coming years.

Aerosmith are inching closer to their first-ever RIAA diamond certification as their 1975 album Toys in the Attic has now gone platinum nine times and it remains their best-selling/best-streaming record ahead of 1983's Get a Grip, which has gone platinum seven times.

The rest of the veteran group's new certifications were all for singles — "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" (5x platinum), "Sweet Emotion" (3x platinum), "Walk This Way" (platinum), "Jaded" (gold) and "Pink" (gold) — bringing Aerosmith's grand gold and platinum certification total to over 40 across their entire career, including "video longform" in addition to albums and singles.

See the latest RIAA certifications for both Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith below.

New Led Zeppelin RIAA Certification

Led Zeppelin IV — 24x Platinum — originally released Nov. 8, 1971

New Aerosmith RIAA Certifications

Toys in the Attic — 9x Platinum — originally released April 8, 1975

"I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" — 5x Platinum — originally released Aug. 14, 1998

"Sweet Emotion" — 3x Platinum — originally released May 19, 1975

"Walk This Way" — Platinum — originally released Aug. 28, 1975

"Jaded" — Gold — originally released Dec. 21, 2000

"Pink" — Gold — originally released March 18, 1997