Latest SCAM Targeting Facebook Business Pages

If you are an administrator of a Facebook Business Page, there's a very good chance that you have received a message similar to this in the recent days. And not just once, but multiple times a day!

Important Notification: Your Facebook page is scheduled for permanent deletion due to a post that has infringed upon our trademark rights. We have reached this decision after a thorough review and in accordance with our intellectual property protection policies. If you believe this to be a misunderstanding, we kindly request you to file a complaint seeking the reinstatement of your page prior to its removal from Facebook. Request for Review: https://ampl.ink/MetaBusinessHelpcenter We understand that this situation may impact your ongoing business operations. However, please be informed that if we do not receive a complaint from you, our decision will be final. Your cooperation and understanding are greatly appreciated. Should you have any inquiries or apprehensions, please feel free to reach out to us. Sincerely,

Facebook Support Team

THIS IS A TOTAL SCAM!!!!!

Townsquare Media sent out an email the other day, advising the following

These spam attempts are false profiles impersonating Meta Support, and are contacting pages through Messenger. In the messages, these profiles are attempting to have pages share information, and click links that they provide. These messages are phishing attempts , and Meta Support will not reach out to pages over Messenger threatening page deletion or consequences if you do not follow their actions. Please do not reply, share information, or click any links from these messages

