Kurt Cobain’s ‘Nirvana: MTV Unplugged’ Guitar Estimated to Sell for $1 Million

Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance is one of the essential music television presentations of the '90s, and now you have the chance to own the guitar from that iconic show played by Kurt Cobain.

The singer's 1959 Martin D-18E that he performed on during the live taping back in 1993 is the centerpiece of Julien's Auctions upcoming "Music Icons" auction, taking place June 19 and 20 in Beverly Hills, California.

According to the auction description for the instrument, the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar was the only guitar he used throughout the entire MTV Unplugged performance. Cobain purchased this vintage Martin guitar and its vintage hardshell case at Voltage Guitar in Los Angeles. Both the guitar and its case were personally customized prior to his MTV appearance and the set are being offered together in this auction, along with three Dunlop guitar picks, a partial set of Martin & Co. guitar strings and other accessories.

Cobain's guitar and his sweater (which has been auctioned in the past) remain the two hottest items from the classic MTV Unplugged performance. The guitar is estimated to start at $1 million. Prior to the sale, the guitar will be on display at the Hard Rock Cafe in Piccadilly Circus, London, May 15-31, and at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, June 15-19.

Other items of note being auctioned during the Julien's Music Icons auction event include Prince's custom-made 1984 blue cloud guitar, a rare page of Paul McCartney handwritten lyrics for "Maxwell's Silver Hammer, Jim Morrison's "Paris Journal," filled with his thoughts and poems, Michael Jackson's black loafers and an MTV Moonman trophy for "Leave Me Alone," a number of Johnny Cash items including his Yamaha baby grand piano and some Elvis Presley jewelry and belt buckles.

Items from Steely Dan, Phil Lesh, Madonna, The Police, David Bowie, Eddie Van Halen, Whitney Houston, Sonny & Cher, Mick Jagger, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Freddie Mercury and Elton John among others will also go on the auction block.

Learn more about the upcoming auction and the items involved via Julian's Auctions.

