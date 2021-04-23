KISS legend Paul Stanley has echoed a sentiment that countless metalheads have championed — Iron Maiden belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In fact, Stanley went so far as to call Maiden’s omission from the hall “insanity.”

Stanley knows what it’s like to be snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. KISS became eligible for induction into the Hall in 1999, but didn’t actually make it in until 2014. Iron Maiden, one of heavy metal’s greatest live acts and worldwide phenomenons, have been eligible for induction since 2005, but weren’t nominated until 2020.

“Regardless of whether it matters to them, Maiden not being in the @rockhall of Fame is INSANITY,” Stanley tweeted. “Regardless of who is writing in or not, the Committee must induct them. They have helped spawn an entire genre of music. What else do you need to do??”

The tweet was in response to the latest update in Rock Hall fan voting, which sees Maiden in fourth place — ahead of the Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine, but behind Tina Turner, Fela Kuti and the Go-Go’s.

The always outspoken Dee Snider added his support to Stanley’s sentiments with a tweet of his own:

“I actually think the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is an utter and complete load of bollocks, to be honest with you,” Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson said to a crowd in 2018. “It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock ’n’ roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking fucking beer.”