KISS’ Paul Stanley Auctioning Off 2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray

KISS' Paul Stanley is auctioning off a sick looking 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stringray C8. The custom car is a convertible and it comes with an autographed Ibanez PS120.

Barrett-Jackson will auction off the Corvette that was built just for Stanley at the 2022 Las Vegas Auction at the end of June. The musician started working with Chevrolet in 2013 when the president of the company asked him to help design a 2015 Stringray model.

The KISS vocalist developed a color with the design team that was inspired by a supercar he saw. The color is extremely close to Long Beach Red, which Chevrolet started offering in 2016. He also owns a 2020 Corvette C8, pictured below.

The car that's been auctioned, the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8, has a 6.2-liter V8 paired to an 8-speed automatic transition. Its VIN is 001, which means it's the very first production model of the car ever made and it was made custom Stanley. It's got a custom metallic red tint coat, which is the successor to the color Stanley created. The customized C8 Corvette's interior is Saddle and the wheels are Pewter.

The musician has decided to get rid of the car, even though he loves it because it just "couldn't do it justice" and he wants "to make it available to somebody who might be able to get more out of it, whether it's to add to a collection or to drive it. "

The auction is taking place at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 30 to July 2. Watch a video of the KISS frontman introducing his customized 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 and an autographed Ibanez PS120 Paul Stanley signature guitar, which are both going up for auction.

Paul Stanley Intros His 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 + Autographed Ibanez PS120 That Are Going Up For Auction