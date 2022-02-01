Gene Simmons Will Accept Cryptocurrency to Sell His Las Vegas Mansion

KISS rocker and abundant businessman Gene Simmons has announced that he will accept cryptocurrency to sell his luxury Las Vegas estate.

The mansion is on the market for $13.5 million after Simmons first listed it for $14.95 million last year. All seemingly a drop in the bucket for the entertainer who said he makes money at an Olympic level.

Simmons revealed he will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Uniswap, Polkadot, Litecoin, Aave, Try or a combination of those to purchase the home, according to The Music Universe.

See photos of the property down toward the bottom of this post.

"I have been an outspoken proponent of cryptocurrency from the beginning," Simmons added in a statement reported by Blabbermouth on Tuesday (Feb. 1). "It is the future of money, and it just makes sense to offer interested parties the option of using cryptocurrency to purchase the estate."

The house is in Henderson, Nev., a suburb 16 miles out from downtown Vegas. A description says the "distinctive and modern estate offers unparalleled artistic beauty unrivaled anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley."

Simmons bought the house for $10.8 million in 2021. But as the musician explained to The Wall Street Journal, he and his family didn't end up staying in Vegas much. They preferred their other homes in California and Canada.

"They're not fans of 115-degree weather," Simmons said. "How many houses do you need anyway?"

In 2021, the founding KISS bassist and vocalist known in band lore as "The Demon" sold a $16 million California house.

Look Inside Gene Simmons' Luxury Las Vegas Home Take a visual tour of the Las Vegas area estate that KISS rocker Gene Simmons is currently selling.