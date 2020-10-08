KISS Legend Ace Frehley: How I Stay Sober

According to Ace Frehley, the KISS legend has been clean and sober for 14 years. In this interview, Ace tells fans how he’s maintained his sobriety for so long and the benefits of being in control of his health.

“If you were to tell me 14 years ago that I’d go without a beer for 14 years, I’d say you were out of your mind,” Frehley explains. “But I’m sitting in my bar at my new home, and there’s no beer here. [Laughs] And guess what? I can live without it.”

As for maintaining his sobriety, Frehley shares he had to cut ties with all the people he used to get high with. “I had to cut them loose as friends. I still stay in touch with my sponsor, pretty much on a daily basis — my AA sponsor. He’s saved my life numerous times. My daughter is sober, my girlfriend is pretty much sober.”

Ace continues, “I can’t be around people that get loaded or do drugs and there’s no alcohol or drugs allowed in the dressing room when I tour, around the bus. Even though it’s been 14 years and I really don’t get urges anymore, it’s the smart thing to do.”

“I’ve gone to thousands of [AA] meetings and they’ve helped me tremendously. It’s a great feeling to go to a meeting and hear other people share, and you identify with them. Addiction is a disease that a lot of people don’t even believe [in]. A lot of people think it has to do with willpower, but it has nothing to do with willpower — you’re born that way. If you’re an addictive personality, you’ve gotta stay on your toes. One day at a time, you get through it.”

Watch Ace talk about his sobriety in the video below

