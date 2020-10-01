Keith Richards Announces Expanded ‘Hollywood Palladium’ Live Set

Keith Richards will release a newly expanded live box set showcasing one of his final performances from his 1988 solo tour. Live at the Hollywood Palladium, December 15, 1988 comes out on Nov. 13.

Originally released in December 1991, the live album documents the culmination of Richards' first solo tour. Backed by the X-Pensive Winos, the band the guitarist assembled mainly during the Talk Is Cheap sessions, Richards embarked on a 12-city U.S. tour .

He described the X-Pensive Winos as “the real stuff” in a press release announcing the new set. "I wish to thank all the guys in this crazy beautiful band," he said. "Something to love. I know I do.”

The band included guitarist Waddy Wachtel, drummer Steve Jordan, bassist Charlie Dreyton, singer Sarah Dash and regular Rolling Stones fixtures Ivan Nelville on keyboards and Bobby Keys on saxophone. The group tore through a mix of Richards' solo tracks like "Take It So Hard" and "Make No Mistake," as well as Rolling Stones classics like "Happy" and "Connection."

The new box set will contain three previously unreleased tracks: "Little T&A," "You Don't Move Me" and a cover of John Lennon and Paul McCartney's "I Wanna Be Your Man." You can see the track listing below.

Available in CD, vinyl and digital forms, the set also includes remastered concert footage, rare archival photographs and a new interview with Richards packaged in a black cotton replica of the tour shirt sold the night of the concert.

Keith Richards, 'Live at the Hollywood Palladium' Track Listing

1. “Take It So Hard”

2. “How I Wish”

3. “I Could Have Stood You Up”

4. “Too Rude”

5. “Make No Mistakes”

6. “Time Is on My Side”

7. “Big Enough”

8. “Whip It Up”

9. “Locked Away”

10. “Struggle”

11. “Happy”

12. “Connection”

13. “Rockawhile”

14. “I Wanna Be Your Man” (Box Set and Digital Only)

15. “Little T&A” (Box Set and Digital Only)

16. “You Don’t Move Me” (Box Set and Digital Only)