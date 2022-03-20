Win a Keith Richards ‘Main Offender’ Deluxe Box Set

Keith Richards has released a 30th anniversary edition of his second solo album, Main Offender, and one lucky UCR reader will win a Deluxe Box Set.

Valued at $200, the set includes a newly remastered version of the original LP, along with Winos Live in London ’92, which features Richards and his backing band, the X-Pensive Winos, rocking through an array of classic tracks.

The Deluxe Box Set also includes an 88-page leather-bound book featuring previously unreleased photos, reproductions of handwritten lyrics and replicas of promotional and tour materials from the time of the album’s release. Further bonus material includes a Main Offender tour guitar pick, bumper sticker and posters.

Originally released in 1992, Main Offender featured Richards’ backed by the X-Pensive Winos, composed of drummer Steve Jordan, guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, keyboardist Ivan Neville, singer Sarah Dash and backing vocalists Bernard Fowler and Babi Floyd.

“This is the second time around, and the Winos are kind of developing — and if I can keep those guys together for as long as I can, it’s one of the best bands in the world,” Richards remarked, looking back on the album. “It’s a very intriguing band and the potential is only just starting to show itself. If I hadn’t have taken the Winos on the road, this record would probably have been totally different than it is.”

