Journey and Foo Fighters Confirmed for Lollapalooza 2021

Lollapalooza is officially on. Journey and Foo Fighters are among the artists confirmed for the four-day Chicago festival, which is due to take place July 29 to Aug. 1 in Grant Park.

Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator and Miley Cyrus are also among the festival's headliners. Rock artists are further represented by Modest Mouse, Limp Bizkit, All Time Low and Young the Giant.

“What’s up, Chicago? I’ll see you this summer with my good friends, the Foo Fighters,” Dave Grohl said in a video posted to Twitter by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Lollapalooza cofounder Perry Farrell and Chicago public health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Journey will also perform. Guitarist Neal Schon hinted at this back in December in an interview with Eddie Trunk, but the band's appearance has now been officially confirmed.

"Chicago, it's on!" Schon tweeted. "See you there at Lollapalooza."

"I can guarantee you that with the new blood in the band, when we get together for two weeks of rehearsal before that show, we will be the new alternative," Schon continued. "We're gonna add a lot to the show. We're gonna bring some new dynamics and open things up a bit and show people what the musicianship is really like in this band."

Last year, Lollapalooza took place fully online, but as vaccination rates have steadily increased and the city begins to reopen, the event is returning to its usual form with permission of public health officials.

"You know, I think we can do it," Arwady said in the video. "We keep getting people vaccinated, we keep making good progress. I'm giving it the green light."

Lollapalooza attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous 24 hours in order to enter this year's festival.