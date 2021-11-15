Journey Announce 2022 Tour With Billy Idol and Toto

Journey have announced a massive 2022 arena tour, with each show featuring an opening set from either Billy Idol or Toto.

The 40-show Freedom Tour launches on Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh, with Idol supporting through April 5 in Los Angeles. Toto will take over the opening slot from April 7 in San Diego through May 11 in Hartford, Conn. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 19.

"It's that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage!" Journey guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. "We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends."

Idol added: "Touring next year with Journey is going to be great fun! An epic night you won’t want to miss." Toto guitarist Steve Lukather promised "a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends, a blast off stage as well."

Prior to the Freedom Tour, Journey will play a six-show residency in December at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. (Details can be found here.) They'll close out the year with a special symphony performance on Dec. 18 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

You can see Journey's full list of 2022 tour dates below.

Journey Freedom Tour 2022

With Billy Idol

Feb. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 25 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Feb. 27 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 5 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

March 7 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 8 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 14 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 16 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

March 19 - N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

March 27 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 28 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 4 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

April 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

With Toto

April 7 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

April 9 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

April 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

April 15 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

April 20 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 21 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

April 25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

April 27 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 30 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 2 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 9 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

May 11 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center